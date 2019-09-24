Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Announces $0.29 — Dividend

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.288 per share by the medical equipment provider on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd.

Smith & Nephew has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years. Smith & Nephew has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Smith & Nephew to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNN traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.94. The stock had a trading volume of 592,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,533. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.01. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $32.22 and a 52-week high of $48.68.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Smith & Nephew has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.