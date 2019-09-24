SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE) Announces $0.05 — Dividend

SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0548 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.80. The company had a trading volume of 498 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,876. SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF has a 1-year low of $27.37 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.17.

