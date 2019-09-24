SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF Announces — Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEARCA:SIMS)

SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0678 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of SIMS stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.02. The stock had a trading volume of 359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863. SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.93.

