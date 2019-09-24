SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) to Issue $0.15 — Dividend

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1534 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of XNTK stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.71. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,731. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.99 and a fifty-two week high of $95.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.59.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Company Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

