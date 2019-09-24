SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Declares — Dividend of $0.17

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1724 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.87. 815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,395. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.37. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.09 and a twelve month high of $56.32.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

