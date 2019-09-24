SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Announces — Dividend of $0.32 (NYSEARCA:KCE)

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3155 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of KCE stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $56.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.37 and a 200-day moving average of $55.12. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $44.34 and a 12 month high of $57.96.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

