SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Declares — Dividend of $0.62 (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.6208 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

WDIV traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.13. The stock had a trading volume of 317 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,378. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $68.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.68.

