SPDR S&P Technology Hardware ETF (NYSEARCA:XTH) to Issue $0.12 — Dividend

SPDR S&P Technology Hardware ETF (NYSEARCA:XTH) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1221 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA XTH traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.11. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 815. SPDR S&P Technology Hardware ETF has a 52 week low of $57.48 and a 52 week high of $79.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.78 and its 200 day moving average is $74.16.

