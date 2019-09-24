SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Declares — Dividend of $0.14 (NYSEARCA:XTL)

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1355 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XTL traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $68.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,713. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.46. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a twelve month low of $58.68 and a twelve month high of $77.27.

Read More: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Telecom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.