SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.22 (NYSEARCA:GAL)

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.218 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

NYSEARCA:GAL traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.64. The stock had a trading volume of 47,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,196. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.13. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.82 and a 12 month high of $39.11.

