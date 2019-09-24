Spheria Emerging Companies (ASX:SEC) Trading Up 1.4%

Spheria Emerging Companies Ltd (ASX:SEC) shares were up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$1.76 ($1.24) and last traded at A$1.76 ($1.24), approximately 172,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.73 ($1.23).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $116.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82.

About Spheria Emerging Companies (ASX:SEC)

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It provides investors with access to Australian and New Zealand small and micro companies portfolio. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

