SPINDLE (SPD) Market Cap Hits $1.42 Million

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 23rd. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including $51.55, $13.77, $32.15 and $20.33. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $16,913.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00899992 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00026368 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00212882 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002077 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002722 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,211,962,623 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone.

SPINDLE Coin Trading

SPINDLE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $10.39, $50.98, $18.94, $51.55, $32.15, $24.68, $13.77, $20.33, $7.50, $33.94 and $24.43. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

