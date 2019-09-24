Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,842,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 363,725 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $149,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,376,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $431,748,000 after purchasing an additional 721,914 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 938,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,401,000 after purchasing an additional 343,033 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 316.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 406,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,070,000 after purchasing an additional 308,766 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,564,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $208,659,000 after purchasing an additional 284,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 261.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 297,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,199,000 after purchasing an additional 215,045 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPR. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.43.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.63. The stock had a trading volume of 15,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,027. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.48 and a 1 year high of $100.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 56.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.67%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $39,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.