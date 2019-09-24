Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and twenty-five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.63.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Splunk from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Maxim Group set a $148.00 target price on Splunk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Splunk in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Splunk stock traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,910,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,080. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.80 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Splunk has a 1 year low of $83.69 and a 1 year high of $143.70.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The software company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $516.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.97 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 15.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $1,536,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 4,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $505,887.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Splunk by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,287,809 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,054,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,047 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,535,699 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,702,114,000 after acquiring an additional 370,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,532 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,058,421,000 after acquiring an additional 408,840 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,766,131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $593,860,000 after acquiring an additional 104,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,815,854 shares of the software company’s stock worth $354,094,000 after acquiring an additional 217,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

