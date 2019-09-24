St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,046.07

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,046.07 and traded as high as $970.60. St. James’s Place shares last traded at $955.40, with a volume of 1,434,416 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on STJ. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 980 ($12.81) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,131.80 ($14.79).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 951.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,046.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.22, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 18.49 ($0.24) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio is 1.72%.

St. James’s Place Company Profile (LON:STJ)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.