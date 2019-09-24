Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Cut by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,292 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Starbucks by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,395 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 0.4% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 30,160 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 0.8% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Starbucks by 3.0% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,373 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 21,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $2,025,330.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $844,114.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,767 shares of company stock worth $13,690,565 over the last quarter. 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.83 on Monday, reaching $90.90. The stock had a trading volume of 224,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,311,655. The company has a market capitalization of $109.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.56. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $54.71 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.49.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

