Stipend Price Down 7.9% Over Last Week (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. In the last week, Stipend has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stipend has a total market cap of $457,905.00 and approximately $71.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stipend coin can now be bought for about $0.0406 or 0.00000468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.86 or 0.00868774 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00027380 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00206359 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005424 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001817 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,280,512 coins. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stipend Coin Trading

Stipend can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

