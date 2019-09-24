Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,466,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $3,229,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 69.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $4,147,000.

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,756. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.10. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.32 and a 12 month high of $53.86.

