Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $171,000 Investment in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 85.7% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 41.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

BHC traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $22.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,782,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,916. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.80. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 10.88% and a positive return on equity of 52.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph C. Papa acquired 30,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $699,300.00. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 3,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $98,446.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $410,355 over the last ninety days. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHC. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price objective on Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho set a $45.00 price objective on Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Bausch Health Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.68.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

