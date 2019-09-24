Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 54,126 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 41,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,492,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,890. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Weyerhaeuser Co has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $33.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average of $25.67.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

