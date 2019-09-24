Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 21,530 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,530 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $77,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 260.0% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 103,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 74,504 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Financial Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 80,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.21. 56,790,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,828,016. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average of $42.00. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $44.84.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

