Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 830 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Altria Group by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in Altria Group by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $40.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,459,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,179,571. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.35. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $66.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

