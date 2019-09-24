Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Takes $158,000 Position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,981,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP Unit stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.28. The stock had a trading volume of 10,854,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,175,758. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.51. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.52.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI set a $18.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

