Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,935,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,580,942,000 after acquiring an additional 22,110,348 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,307,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830,518 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,655,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,125,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7,972.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,418,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $748,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 17,466.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,207,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $420,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183,930 shares during the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer set a $215.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Macquarie set a $226.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.69.

NYSE BABA traded down $5.42 on Tuesday, reaching $171.56. 13,149,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,068,985. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $129.77 and a one year high of $195.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $114.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

