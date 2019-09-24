Strategic Global Advisors LLC Sells 2,284 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,489 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.3% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,567,563 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,936,190,000 after acquiring an additional 385,074 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,986,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,097,675,000 after acquiring an additional 342,648 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,368,268 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,603,974,000 after acquiring an additional 782,124 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 24,262,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,861,479,000 after acquiring an additional 201,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,822,243 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,789,348,000 after acquiring an additional 778,351 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. UBS Group set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.21.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $548,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,154.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 99,837 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $13,697,636.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,124,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,259,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 318,757 shares of company stock valued at $43,735,918. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

MSFT traded down $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.20. 1,457,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,695,260. The company has a market capitalization of $1,052.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.95. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.96 and a fifty-two week high of $142.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

