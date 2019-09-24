SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.19

SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.19 and traded as low as $16.66. SUMITOMO CORP/S shares last traded at $16.66, with a volume of 285 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of SUMITOMO CORP/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get SUMITOMO CORP/S alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80.

SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.16 billion for the quarter. SUMITOMO CORP/S had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

About SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY)

Sumitomo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, imports, exports, and trades in various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment provides steel products, including steel sheets and tubular products, as well as non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum and titanium.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for SUMITOMO CORP/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUMITOMO CORP/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.