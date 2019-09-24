Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.31

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.31 and traded as low as $14.25. Sun Hung Kai Properties shares last traded at $14.42, with a volume of 59,544 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.30.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.453 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is a boost from Sun Hung Kai Properties’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. Sun Hung Kai Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

About Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY)

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops, sells, and rents real estate properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company primarily develops and sells properties, including residential estates, industrial buildings, offices, and shopping centers. As of June 30, 2018, its land bank comprised 64.5 million square feet of gross floor area, primarily consists of 50.7 million square feet of properties under development and rest properties for rental purpose.

