Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.51

Shares of Surface Transforms plc (LON:SCE) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.51 and traded as low as $23.50. Surface Transforms shares last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 25,566 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Surface Transforms in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 20.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 16.55. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 5.93.

About Surface Transforms (LON:SCE)

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive OEMs.

