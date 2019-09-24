sUSD Price Down 2% Over Last Week (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One sUSD token can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00011288 BTC on exchanges including Cryptology and Kucoin. sUSD has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and $6,464.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00191435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.42 or 0.00933347 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00019998 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00084186 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD’s total supply is 2,453,084 tokens. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptology. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

