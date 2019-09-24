Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

Get Swisscom alerts:

Swisscom stock opened at $49.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.56. Swisscom has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $50.60.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Swisscom will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Swisscom (SCMWY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.