Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €100.00 by Bank of America

Bank of America set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SY1. UBS Group set a €89.00 ($103.49) price target on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($103.49) price target on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Symrise presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €83.17 ($96.71).

FRA:SY1 opened at €87.78 ($102.07) on Friday. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($85.44). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €83.96 and its 200 day moving average price is €83.60.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

