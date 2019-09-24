Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Synaptics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Synaptics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synaptics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Synaptics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.33.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $38.89 on Friday. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $47.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.47. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 6,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,679.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Synaptics by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,334,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Synaptics by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 141,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 18,608 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

