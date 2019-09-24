SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Earns Buy Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their buy rating on shares of SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barrington Research currently has a $118.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

“We expect SYNNEX to report fiscal Q3/19 non-GAAP EPS of $2.86, which is in line with the FactSet consensus of $2.86. Our earnings forecast represents year-over-year growth of 12% and no change sequentially.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYNNEX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SYNNEX from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.25.

NYSE:SNX opened at $97.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.99. SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $71.82 and a 1-year high of $109.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 17.65%. As a group, analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 600 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $60,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,039.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Simon Leung sold 1,000 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $100,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,337.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,536 shares of company stock worth $451,212 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 290.7% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

