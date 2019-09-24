SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SYNNEX Corporation, a business process services company, provides business-to-business services that help their customers and business partners grow and enhance their customer-engagement strategies. Headquartered in Fremont, CA, and with operations in more than 30 countries, SYNNEX is an industry leader in IT distribution and customer care outsourced services, operating in two business segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. SYNNEX brings the most relevant technology solutions to the IT and consumer electronics markets to help their partners sustainably grow their business. With more than 100,000 associates operating in 25 countries and with fluency in over 40 languages, their Concentrix division delivers high-value business services and solutions for the customer-relationship lifecycle to more than 450 clients. SYNNEX is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: SNX) and was ranked 198 on the 2017 Fortune 500. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNX. ValuEngine cut shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.25.

Shares of NYSE:SNX traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.48. SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $71.82 and a fifty-two week high of $109.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.15. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 366 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total value of $37,053.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,098 shares in the company, valued at $111,161.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Simon Leung sold 1,000 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $100,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,337.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,536 shares of company stock valued at $451,212. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,302,000 after acquiring an additional 195,366 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 50.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 22.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 17.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 14,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

