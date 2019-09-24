Tanzanian Royalty Exploration (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Trading Up 7.5%

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) shares were up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.86, approximately 433,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 298,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tanzanian Royalty Exploration stock. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 117,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. First Foundation Advisors owned about 0.08% of Tanzanian Royalty Exploration at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Tanzanian Royalty Exploration (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX)

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Buckreef project located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria; the Buziba project situated in the Geita district; the Itetemia gold deposit located at southwest of Mwanza in northern Tanzania; and the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi Game Reserve controlled area in northwestern Tanzania.

