Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Shares Gap Up to $9.54

Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.68, but opened at $9.54. Tata Motors shares last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 84,237 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Tata Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a P/E/G ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average is $11.81.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTM. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 1,095.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,412,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,622 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,412,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,212,000 after acquiring an additional 487,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,137,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 233,627 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Tata Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,752,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Tata Motors by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,183,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,859,000 after buying an additional 135,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

