Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 2,014.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,094,264 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,529,000 after buying an additional 1,995,219 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 2.3% in the second quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,264,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,831,000 after buying an additional 28,064 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 37.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,705 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 96,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 121.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 241,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 132,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 2.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 229,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

TGP stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.71. 102,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,509. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.49. Teekay Lng Partners has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.70 million. Teekay Lng Partners had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 7.14%. Teekay Lng Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Teekay Lng Partners will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teekay Lng Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

