Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.32

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.32 and traded as low as $17.07. Tejon Ranch shares last traded at $17.10, with a volume of 998 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $454.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average of $17.32.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Dt Four Partners, Llc bought 70,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $1,156,600.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,034,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,070,075. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 120,397 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,014 over the last three months. 19.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,200 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after buying an additional 201,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,440,904 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $23,891,000 after buying an additional 50,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,874 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 21,293 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC lifted its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 3,692,426 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $61,257,000 after buying an additional 19,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 351.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,252 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 18,876 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC)

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

