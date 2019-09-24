Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Bought by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,335,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 572,388 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 3.24% of Teladoc Health worth $155,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 187.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $83.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

NYSE:TDOC traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $71.01. The stock had a trading volume of 114,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,839. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.32 and a 200 day moving average of $61.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.31 and a beta of 1.36. Teladoc Health Inc has a 12-month low of $42.08 and a 12-month high of $89.05.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $130.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Peter A. Mcclennen sold 18,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $1,236,304.92. Following the sale, the president now owns 16,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,642.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $570,268.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,117.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,046 shares of company stock valued at $7,811,011. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

