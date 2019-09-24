Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) Holdings Raised by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) by 112.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Telenav were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telenav by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,004,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 409,200 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telenav by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 578,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 233,945 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telenav by 332.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 238,667 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telenav by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 170,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telenav by 1,392.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 247,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 230,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TNAV traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 21,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,077. Telenav Inc has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $11.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.47.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Telenav had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $58.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telenav Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Telenav from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Telenav from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

In related news, SVP Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $267,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,527 shares in the company, valued at $407,139.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 546,404 shares of company stock worth $5,672,082 over the last quarter. 24.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Telenav Company Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

