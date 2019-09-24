TELIX Pharmaceutical (ASX:TLX) Insider Oliver Buck Buys 164,835 Shares

TELIX Pharmaceutical (ASX:TLX) insider Oliver Buck purchased 164,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.85 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of A$140,109.75 ($99,368.62).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

Get TELIX Pharmaceutical alerts:

TELIX Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited, an oncology company, develops molecularly targeted radiation products for unmet needs in cancer care in Australia. Its products include TLX101, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; TLX250, which is in Phase II for the diagnosis and treatment of renal cancer; TLX250-CDx, which is in Phase III for the imaging of clear cell renal cell cancer; TLX591, which is in pre-Phase III for the treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TLX591-CDx, which is in Phase III for the imaging of prostate cancer.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for TELIX Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELIX Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.