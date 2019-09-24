Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNABY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 26th

Tenaga Nasional Bhd (OTCMKTS:TNABY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.254 per share on Monday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Tenaga Nasional Bhd’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20.

TNABY remained flat at $$12.74 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 849. Tenaga Nasional Bhd has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.44.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Tenaga Nasional Bhd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Tenaga Nasional Bhd

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports six independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system in the north, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko in the south.

