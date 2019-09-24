The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-1.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.76.

WU traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.91. The stock had a trading volume of 13,622,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,742,664. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Western Union has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $24.09.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 309.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Separately, TheStreet raised The Western Union from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.67.

In other news, EVP Richard L. Williams sold 35,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $740,484.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,609.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy D. Holden sold 15,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $327,429.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,276.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,003,068. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

