Theta Token Trading 30% Lower This Week (THETA)

Theta Token (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 23rd. In the last seven days, Theta Token has traded 30% lower against the dollar. Theta Token has a total market cap of $32.55 million and $2.21 million worth of Theta Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, OKEx, Binance and Coinbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00039214 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $505.70 or 0.05176938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000393 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor (BCV) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Theta Token Token Profile

Theta Token is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Theta Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 706,502,689 tokens. The Reddit community for Theta Token is /r/thetatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Token’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Token’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Token Token Trading

Theta Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit, Upbit, WazirX, DDEX, Hotbit, Huobi, IDEX, Binance, Fatbtc, Bithumb, OKEx, Coineal and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

