Think Investments LP Has $23.12 Million Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Think Investments LP increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 303,933 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 7.8% of Think Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Think Investments LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $23,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,585 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM traded down $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.23. 10,185,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,407,116. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $90.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.82.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.74%.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 2,705 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $199,737.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,444.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $103,992.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,386 shares in the company, valued at $97,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.68.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

