Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TVTY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price objective on Tivity Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub lowered Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Tivity Health from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

NASDAQ TVTY traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.88. The stock had a trading volume of 21,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,623. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average of $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $849.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05. Tivity Health has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Tivity Health had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Tivity Health’s quarterly revenue was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

