Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) Trading Up 6.6%

Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA)’s stock price was up 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.81, approximately 1,647,194 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 313% from the average daily volume of 398,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TOCA shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Tocagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tocagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tocagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Tocagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Tocagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.32 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.26.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.04. Tocagen had a negative net margin of 300.42% and a negative return on equity of 115.81%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tocagen Inc will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOCA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tocagen by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Tocagen by 72,350.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Tocagen by 9.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tocagen by 19.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 72,539 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tocagen by 5,736.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 36,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 36,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

