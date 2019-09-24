TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.33

TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.33 and traded as low as $15.25. TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR shares last traded at $15.33, with a volume of 9,375 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.01. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.38.

About TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY)

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

