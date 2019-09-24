Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 308.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,871 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 11,232 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.6% of Toroso Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Facebook by 13,908.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,768,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 70,263,213 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 5,336.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,496,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,341,794,000 after acquiring an additional 22,082,561 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Facebook by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,051,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,764,908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,368,684 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Facebook by 231.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,063,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,363,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934,406 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,662,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,270,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,043 shares during the period. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock traded down $5.54 on Tuesday, reaching $181.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,684,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,210,377. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.14. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.02 and a 1 year high of $208.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $516.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FB. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.92.

In other Facebook news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total transaction of $11,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 237,823 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.75, for a total transaction of $43,462,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,691,472 shares of company stock valued at $500,472,871. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

