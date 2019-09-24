Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ:XNET)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ:XNET) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,122 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,234 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Xunlei were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Xunlei by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 399,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 123,234 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Xunlei by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Xunlei by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,137,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,731 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xunlei by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 24,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Xunlei in the 2nd quarter worth about $407,000. 10.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Xunlei stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,626. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.93. Xunlei Ltd has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $8.41.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.65 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a negative return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 33.31%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xunlei from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Xunlei Company Profile

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator.

